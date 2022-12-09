Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

The trading week is almost done but we’ve still got the biggest pre-market stock movers to go over for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trials, public offerings, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock is rocketing more than 57% after starting a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares are surging over 34% after closing a public offering and private placement.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is soaring close to 34% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are gaining more than 29% after joining Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) partner program.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock is rising over 22% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares are increasing more than 17% without any recent news.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock is heading over 16% higher in early morning trading.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) shares are getting a more than 14% boost alongside other Chinese stocks today.
- Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) stock is jumping over 13% as it continues a recent rally.
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) shares are up more than 12% on no clear news Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock is crashing over 43% after pricing a public offering.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares are plummeting more than 28% after posting results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Winc (NYSEMKT:WBEV) stock is diving over 19% following an update on its bankruptcy.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares are tumbling more than 18% after providing its operational update for November.
- Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) stock is taking an over 15% beating after a massive rally yesterday on Q3 results.
- ComSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) shares are sliding nearly 11% as recent volatility continues.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is decreasing almost 11% following a rally after withdrawing a public offering.
- KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) shares are slipping more than 10% following a rally on Thursday.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock is dipping over 10% after climbing higher yesterday.
- Sono (NASDAQ:SONO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after releasing earnings results for Q3.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.