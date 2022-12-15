Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Thursday!
Moving shares today are earnings reports, clinical trial data, a stock offering, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock is rocketing more than 73% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Getaround (NYSE:GETR) shares are surging over 56% shortly after its public debut.
- Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) stock is soaring more than 53% as it sees strong pre-market trading volume.
- ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) shares are rising over 50% with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is gaining more than 47% ahead of a shareholder meeting this month.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares are increasing close to 37% as it also sees heavy early morning trading volume on Thursday.
- Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) stock is heading over 33% on news of investment bank B Riley wanting to keep the crypto miner from going bankrupt.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares are jumping more than 22% without any clear news this morning.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock is getting an almost 17% boost after completing recent clinical trials.
- Aspen (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock is up nearly 17% today.
10 Top Losers
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock is diving over 20% after rallying on merger news yesterday.
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares are falling more than 17% in early morning trading today.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock is taking an over 16% beating as it plans to delist shares.
- Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares are tumbling more than 12% after jumping yesterday on positive analyst comments.
- Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) stock is sliding over 10% with the release of interim clinical trial data.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are decreasing more than 10% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock is declining over 9% following a rally yesterday.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares are dropping more than 9% on Thursday morning.
- BIMI International Medicine (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock is dipping over 8% after an unexpected rally late on Wednesday.
- The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:PP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.