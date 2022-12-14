Why Is Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) Stock Up 95% Today?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday as investors react to news of a merger agreement with GRI Bio.
According to a press release, GRI Bio will combine with a subsidiary of Vallon Pharmaceuticals. Once the merger is complete, the new company will operate under the GRI Bio lab and trade under the GRI ticker.
With this change, the merged company will also focus on GRI Bio’s pipeline of products. Of particular interest are its KT cell regulators. These are being developed to treat inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases.
Details of the Merger
Vallon Pharmaceuticals’s subsidiary will obtain all outstanding equity interests of GRI Bio. Afterward, this will result in GRI Bio equity holders having 83% of the outstanding equity in the combined company. The remaining 17% will belong to current Vallon Pharmaceuticals equity holders.
The Boards of Directors at Vallon Pharmaceuticals and GRI Bio have both given their unanimous support to the merger. Once regulators and shareholders sign off on it, the deal should close during the first quarter of 2023.
Today’s news has VLON stock seeing heavy trading volume. As of this writing, more than 59 million shares of the stock have been traded. That’s a massive surge over its daily average trading volume of about 422,000 shares.
VLON stock is up 94.8% as of Wednesday morning but is down 93.2% year-to-date.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.