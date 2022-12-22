Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Moving stocks is an acquisition deal, expanding collaboration agreements, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) stock is rocketing more than 58% after announcing bankruptcy plans yesterday.
- IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) shares are surging over 56% thanks to news of an acquisition deal.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) stock is soaring roughly 49% after revealing a clinical collaboration agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).
- Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) shares are increasing more than 48% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock is rising over 44% after announcing an expanded RNA editing collaboration with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).
- Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares are gaining more than 24% in early morning trading.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock is getting an over 17% boost this morning.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares are jumping more than 16% after posting results from its shareholder meeting.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is heading over 15% higher this morning.
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) shares are up more than 14% as they continue a recent rally.
10 Top Losers
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock is crashing over 92% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Gorilla Technology (NASDAQ:GRRR) shares are plummeting more than 17% after an unexpected rally late yesterday.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock is diving over 17% on no clear news this morning.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares are tumbling more than 16% in early morning trading.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is taking an over 15% beating after a quick rally late yesterday.
- Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares are falling 15% on Thursday morning.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock is dropping more than 12% as it continues to fall after a business update.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares are retreating over 12% after a major rally yesterday.
- Caravelle International (NASDAQ:CACO) stock is sliding more than 12% as volatility continues after its public debut.
- Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 11%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.