Why Is Best Buy (BBY) Stock Down Today?

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) stock is slipping on Wednesday after Bank of America analyst Elizabeth Suzuki hit the retailer’s shares with a downgrade.
That downgrade has the Bank of America analyst dropping BBY stock from a “neutral” rating to a new “underperform” rating. That’s below the analysts’ consensus “hold rating. This consensus is made up of seven “buy” ratings, eight “hold” ratings, and a single “sell” rating.
To go along with that downgrade, Suzuki also decreased the firm’s price target for BBY stock to $69 per share. The prior price target was $80 per share. This new rating suggests a potential 17.9% downside for the stock. It’s also below the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $82.25 per share.
Why the Bearish Stance for BBY Stock?
The Bank of America analysts said the following about BBY stock in a note obtained by CNBC.
“We believe it is in a strong position in core products and should have opportunities to expand into new categories going forward, although a medium-term pullback on discretionary retail categories presents a headwind to both sales growth and valuation.”
In addition to that statement, Suzuki highlights that current economic factors are a concern for BBY stock. That includes fears that increasing inflation and a recession in 2023 could keep consumers away from the tech retailer.
BBY stock is down 1.9% as of Wednesday morning and is down 19.3% since the start of the year.
