Millions of People Will Be Blindsided in 2023. Will You Be One of Them?

On December 13, Louis Navellier, Eric Fry & Luke Lango will reveal the major events that could rock the markets in 2023. Will your money be safe?

Tue, December 13 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy for 2023

Why Is Express (EXPR) Stock Up 59% Today?

EXPR is getting a $25M investment from WHP Global

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 8, 2022, 10:10 am EST
  • Express (EXPR) stock is climbing higher thanks to a new strategic partnership.
  • This has it teaming up with WHP Global on a couple of fronts.
  • The deal also includes a $25 million investment in Express.
the storefront of an Express store in a mall. EXPR stock

Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday after the company announced a strategic partnership with WHP Global.

That deal will see the two companies form an omnichannel platform focused on accelerated, long-term growth. It will do this via the acquisition and operation of brands. There are also plans for an intellectual property joint venture to expand the companies’ influence to new markets.

As part of this agreement, WHP Global is investing $25 million into Express. This will see it acquire 5.4 million newly-issued shares of EXPR stock for $4.60 each. That will give it a roughly 7.4% stake in the fashion company. It’s also a 253.8% premium from the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

EXPR Stock Resists Poor Q3 Earnings

Express shares are sliding even after missing estimates for the third quarter of 2022. That includes adjusted earnings per share of -50 cents. That’s worse than the 19 cents per share reported in the same period of the year prior. It also missed analysts’ estimate of -29 cents per share.

Also not helping matters is the company’s revenue of $434.1 million. That’s another drop compared to the $472 million reported in the third quarter of 2021. It also comes in below Wall Street’s estimate of $451.77 million.

Investors will also note that EXPR stock is seeing heavy trading today. That movement is positive with some 31 million shares on the move. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 1.2 million shares.

EXPR stock is up 58.6% as of Thursday morning.

Investors seeking more recent stock market news are in luck!

InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market stories for Thursday! That includes what has shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock in the news, this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers, and more. You can catch up on all of that at the links below!

More Thursday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/12/why-is-express-expr-stock-up-59-today/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC