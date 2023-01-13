AVCT Stock Alert: Is American Virtual Cloud the Next Big Squeeze?

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is on the minds of traders with some wondering what’s next for the company.
Yesterday, American Virtual Cloud Technologies filed for bankruptcy. That sent shares lower as investors reacted to the news. However, it also sparked the idea that AVCT stock could be the next big short squeeze.
Is it likely that AVCT stock will undergo a squeeze? The short answer is no. While other companies caught up in bankruptcy news have seen the price of their stocks soar, that doesn’t seem likely for AVCT stock.
One of the biggest reasons for that is the lack of short interest in the company. As of this writing, Fintel reports a short interest of just 7.6% for AVCT stock. That doesn’t appear high enough for traders to jump on the stock as a short squeeze opportunity.
What’s Next for AVCT Stock?
If the last couple of days are anything to go off of, American Virtual Cloud Technologies is going to see the price of its shares continue to fall. Not only did the stock lose roughly half its value over the last two days, it’s also down another 14.1% as of Friday afternoon.
All of this comes as shares of AVCT stock see heavy trading today. As of this writing, some 4 million shares have changed hands. That’s already above the daily average trading volume of about 3.8 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.