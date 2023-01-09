Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will the DOGE Crypto Go in 2023?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Monday as takes off today without any recent news.
Instead, it looks like traders can thank heavy trading volume for the rise in price of DOGE today. As of this writing, trading volume is up 330.6% over the prior 24-hour period. That’s giving the meme token a nice boost today despite the lack of news.
Of course, traders are likely also interested in where Dogecoin will head throughout the rest of 2023. Luckily, we have them covered with the latest price predictions for the meme crypto.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Starting off our list of price estimates is WalletInvestor with a one-year forecast of $0.00572 for the crypto.
- Next up we have DigitalCoinPrice and its average 2023 price estimate of 15 cents for the meme token.
- CryptoNewZ joins our list of Dogecoin price predictions with an average estimate of 19 cents for 2023.
- Closing out our price predictions for DOGE is Gov Capital with its one-year estimate of $0.18216082824078.
SO how do these Dogecoin price predictions stack up? Overall, they appear positive when taking into account the crypto’s current price of $0.07827. Investors will also want to keep in mind that DOGE is up 8.3% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
Investors looking for more of the latest crypto coverage will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace has them covered with the most recent crypto news happening on Monday! A few examples include what’s happening with Bitcoin (BTC-USD), quantum computing, and Bonk (BONK-USD) price predictions. You can read up on all of that news at the links below!
More Crypto News for Monday
- Bitcoin Will Make a Run for $100,000
- Crypto News: Could Quantum Computing Put the Crypto Market in Jeopardy?
- Bonk Price Predictions: Where Can the BONK Crypto Go Next?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.