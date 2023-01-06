The Investors Betting on AMTD Digital (HKD) and AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Stock

Yesterday, shares of AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock closed higher by just over 200% on no company-specific news. Last August, shares peaked to as high as $2,555, which was driven by retail speculation and the r/WallStreetBets crowd. Based in Hong Kong, the company operates as digital solutions platform that offers services for the finance, media, investments and marketing industries. Furthermore, the company is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD). Trading at penny stock levels, AMTD stock is up 14% over the past five trading days.
So, what exactly does the business behind HKD stock do? AMTD Digital’s mission statement is as follows:
“Fusing synergistically all elements within the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem using digital means, harnessing and magnifying the power from each partner to create a force with meaningful and influential social, technological, and economic impact.”
However, the focus hasn’t really been on what AMTD Digital does. Rather, traders have solely been focused on the volatile price action of HKD stock.
Who’s Betting on HKD and AMTD Stock?
During fiscal 2022, AMTD Digital reported that net profit after taxes increased by 17% year-over-year (YOY). Meanwhile, total net assets clocked in at $396 million on top of zero debt. During the year, the company also took control of AMTD Assets Group.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the investors betting on HKD stock, courtesy of Whale Wisdom:
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): 2 shares. Morgan Stanley purchased its entire stake during the third quarter.
- Tower Research Capital: 1 share. Tower Research also purchased its entire stake during Q3.
As you can tell, HKD stock has virtually no institutional ownership in the United States. The total ownership of three shares speaks volumes to the potential of HKD. On the other hand, institutional ownership of AMTD stock is much stronger than HKD, although still generally weak. Let’s take a look:
- Morgan Stanley: 637,400 shares. Morgan Stanley’s position remained unchanged during Q3.
- Jane Street: 76,279 shares. Jane Street purchased its entire stake during Q3.
- Mariner: 70,221 shares. Mariner purchased its entire stake during Q3.
- Buckingham Strategic Partners: 50,000 shares. Buckingham purchased its entire stake during Q3.
- Advisor Group Holdings: 38,000 shares. Advisor Group purchased its entire stake during Q3.
Please note that this list only includes investors who filed a Q3 position update. For example, AMTD Group Chairman Calvin Choi owns 62.62 million shares, although that figure is only accurate as of Q4 2020.
