Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are a reverse stock split, clinical trial results, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock is rocketing more than 124% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares are soaring over 43% as it also sees strong pre-market trading volume.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) stock is surging more than 39% on no clear news this morning.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares are rising over 29% with heavy pre-market stock trading.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock is increasing close to 29% in early morning trading today.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares are gaining 28% following a rally last week on sportsbook news.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock is climbing nearly 24% as a reverse stock split goes into effect today.
- Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) shares are jumping more than 23% after a rally yesterday on heavy trading volume.
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock is getting an over 19% boost after announcing positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares are up more than 18% on news of it teaming up with Advanz Pharma.
10 Top Losers
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock is crashing over 61% after reporting results from a clinical trial.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares are plummeting more than 41% following a special live stream presentation last night.
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) stock is diving over 21% after a massive rally yesterday on Covid 19 test news.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares are decreasing more than 21% following poor news from the FDA concerning vonoprazan.
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) stock is declining over 21% without any recent news today.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares are dropping more than 20% after spinning off GE HealthCare.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock is dipping over 15% in early morning trading today.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares are sliding more than 15% this morning.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock is slipping over 14% in Wednesday morning trading.
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13% after a major rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.