Why Is LogicMark (LGMK) Stock Down 36% Today?

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) stock is falling on Tuesday after the medical device company priced a $5.2 million public offering of its shares.
The stock offering from LGMK stock includes 10,585,000 units and 3,440,000 pre-funded units. The pricing of the offering values each unit at $0.371. There are also different options for warrants depending on the units purchased.
In the case of the normal units, they include one share of LGMK stock, as well as a single warrant to purchase another share. Those warrants are immediately exercisable for $0.371. The warrants expire after five years.
When it comes to the pre-funded units, they include one share of LGMK stock and a warrant to purchase one and one-half shares of the stock. These units cost $0.001 less than the other units and the warrant in them is also immediately exercisable for $0.371. They also expire after five years.
Why This Has LGMK Stock Down
Investors typically don’t react well to a public stock offering for a couple of reasons. First, it reduces their stake in a company as outstanding shares increase. Second, the units are typically priced below the stock’s market value, which devalues their shares too.
As a result, heavy trading is pulling LGMK stock down on Tuesday. This has some 2 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of 133,000 shares.
LGMK stock is down 36% as of Tuesday morning.
