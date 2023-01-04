Why Is Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Stock On the Move Today?

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock is on the move Wednesday after the company announced plans for a reverse stock split.
At 5:00 p.m. Eastern today TENX stock will undergo a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. That will see the company consolidate down every 20 shares of its stock into a single share. These consolidated shares will start trading when markets open tomorrow.
This reverse stock split will affect all shareholders of TENX stock equally. That means there won’t be a change in stakes after the split goes into effect. It also will not change the company’s market capitalization.
What’s Behind the Reverse Stock Split?
Tenax Therapeutics is moving forward with this reverse stock split as a way to increase the price of TENX stock. Currently, shares are trading for about 10 cents each. At that price, the stock isn’t meeting the minimum price requirement to trade on the Nasdaq.
With this reverse stock split, shares of TENX stock will increase in value. Doing so will allow the company to avoid delisting from the Nasdaq. As a result of this action, the company’s outstanding shares will change from about 45.83 million to 2.29 million
Today’s news brings with it heavy trading of TENX stock. As of this writing, more than 23 million shares have changed hands. That’s well above the daily average trading volume of about 4.5 million shares.
TENX stock is down 2.1% Wednesday morning after rising higher in earlier trading.
