Bitcoin Price Predictions: What’s Next for BTC After Crossing $24K?

BTC could see further gains in 2023

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 16, 2023, 9:43 am EST
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) price predictions are worth checking on after the crypto soared above $24,000.
  • This is the first time BTC has been that high since August.
  • Experts expect more gains for BTC throughout 2023.
Bitcoin Price Predictions.

Source: Momentum Fotograh / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among fans of the crypto after it jumped above $24,000 per token.

It’s worth pointing out this is the first time BTC has climbed above $24,000 since August 2022. The recent rally is seen as a positive sign for traders that are hoping to see the crypto regain its former glory.

Crypto traders will also note Bitcoin surpassing $24,000 comes despite regulators preparing more restrictions on the market. While regulatory news typically weighs on cryptos, BTC was able to overcome it with its latest rally, CNBC notes.

All of this has investors in crypto wondering what the future could hold for Bitcoin. We’re getting into that below with a look at the latest BTC price predictions!

Bitcoin Price Predictions

All of those price predictions are looking good for Bitcoin considering it trades for $24,406.21 as of this writing. Investors will also keep in mind BTC is up 7.2% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday morning.

Crypto traders looking for more of the latest market news will want to keep reading!

We’ve got all of the hottest crypto news investors in the market need to know about on Thursday! Among that are the latest happenings with Polygon (MATIC-USD), Cardano (ADA-USD) and Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD). We’ve got all that news ready to go below!

More Thursday Crypto News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

