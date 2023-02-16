Bitcoin Price Predictions: What’s Next for BTC After Crossing $24K?

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among fans of the crypto after it jumped above $24,000 per token.
It’s worth pointing out this is the first time BTC has climbed above $24,000 since August 2022. The recent rally is seen as a positive sign for traders that are hoping to see the crypto regain its former glory.
Crypto traders will also note Bitcoin surpassing $24,000 comes despite regulators preparing more restrictions on the market. While regulatory news typically weighs on cryptos, BTC was able to overcome it with its latest rally, CNBC notes.
All of this has investors in crypto wondering what the future could hold for Bitcoin. We’re getting into that below with a look at the latest BTC price predictions!
Bitcoin Price Predictions
- William Noble, director of research at Emerging Assets Group, said Bitcoin could see a surge to $56,000 as it goes parabolic in 2023.
- Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, is expecting BTC to jump to at least $30,000 by the end of March 2023.
- CryptoNewZ also expects further gains, even if its less than the other two sources, with an average price of $26,561 per token in 2023.
All of those price predictions are looking good for Bitcoin considering it trades for $24,406.21 as of this writing. Investors will also keep in mind BTC is up 7.2% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.