Dear XELA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 2

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock is a hot topic among traders on Tuesday with the company’s shares seeing major gains.
However, there’s no news from the company explaining today’s surge in price. Even so, investors will want to keep an eye on XELA stock as it prepares for a hearing concerning its continued listing on the Nasdaq Exchange.
That hearing is scheduled to take place on March 2, 2023. The company will make its case to a hearing panel with plans for how it intends to regain compliance with the exchange’s requirements.
There’s a few problems weighing on XELA stock that explains its delisting trouble. That includes the company’s shares only trading for about 7 cents when markets closed on Monday. The Nasdaq requires stocks to maintain a price above $1 per share to remain on its exchange.
Also, Exela Technologies is dealing with liquidity problems. That’s kept it from paying its semi-annual coupons, but it’s working to fix that. This includes negotiating deals with third-party sources of liquidity that will help it make those payments.
What This Means for XELA Stock
There’s no denying that XELA stock is in a rough place right now. Investors will want to watch it as that March 2 hearing approaches. The events of that hearing are likely to have a strong effect on the future of the company’s shares.
Also, it’s worth pointing out that XELA stock is seeing heavy trading volume today. As of this writing, more than 109 million shares have changed hands. That’s quite the surge compared to its daily average trading volume of 97 million shares.
XELA stock is up 6.8% as of Tuesday morning.
