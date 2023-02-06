Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are funding updates, earnings, and stock offerings.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is rocketing more than 77% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares are soaring over 45% as it also sees strong early morning trading on Monday.
- Kalera PLC (NASDAQ:KAL) stock is surging more than 42%, which builds on Friday’s gains.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are climbing over 34% after obtaining funding for electric vehicle (EV) production.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock is gaining more than 28% following an update on debentures and warrants.
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) shares are increasing over 28% on reports Danaher (NYSE:DHR) may want to acquire the company.
- T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) stock is heading more than 28% higher this morning.
- Recruiter.Com (NASDAQ:RCR) shares are jumping over 18% without any recent news.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock is getting a more than 17% boost on Monday morning.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares are up over 17% after terminating an at-the-market sales agreement.
10 Top Losers
- ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock is crashing more than 54% as shares retreat from a recent rally.
- Alset Ehome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are plummeting over 32% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is diving more than 25% following a prospectus filing on Friday.
- Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) shares are taking an over 25% beating after Linden sold most of its stake in the company.
- Springbig (NASDAQ:SBIG) stock is sliding more than 22% following an unexpected rally late on Friday.
- Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares are falling over 18% after launching a new securities offering.
- Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock is dropping more than 12% with the release of preliminary Q4 earnings.
- Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares are decreasing over 14% this morning.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock is slipping more than 14% without any news this morning.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% after a major rally on Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.