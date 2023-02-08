Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Our coverage starts today with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, public offerings, and more AI news.
Let’s get into that news at the links below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock is rocketing more than 57% after getting an extension on its delisting.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares are soaring over 32% after revealing plans to add ChatGPT to its SMS and email services.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock is surging more than 22% on Wednesday morning.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares are rising over 21% as it also plans to add ChatGPT to its services.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock is increasing more than 20% as it experiences volatility this week following a product update.
- Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) shares are gaining over 18% on reports of an impending takeover bid.
- AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) stock is climbing more than 17% this morning.
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares are getting an over 16% boost with the release of its fiscal Q3 2023 earnings report.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock is jumping more than 15% after revealing promising preclinical mRNA vaccine data.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares are up close to 15% on Wednesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock is crashing over 44% after pricing a public offering.
- Lixte Biotech (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares are diving more than 26% after a rally yesterday on cancer cell-killing news.
- SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) stock is taking an almost 17% beating following a massive rally yesterday.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares are sliding over 15% after a rally on Tuesday.
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock is falling more than 13% with the release of its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares are decreasing by nearly 13% after heavy trading sent them higher yesterday.
- Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) stock is dropping over 12% after pricing a secondary offering.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares are slipping roughly 12% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) stock is dipping more than 11% as a public offering continues to pull shares lower.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% after revealing operational details from January.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.