“The #1 Tech Opportunity of the Decade”

On February 8th, Luke Lango is making his biggest call of 2023. He’s recommending technology (that you’ve likely never heard of) that could help 122 million people… And mint up to $3 trillion in wealth.

Wed, February 8 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Is Vaccinex (VCNX) Stock Up 67% Today?

Heavy trading is lifting VCNX stock higher

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 7, 2023, 7:41 am EST
  • Vaccinex (VCNX) stock is taking off on Tuesday with no clear news.
  • Instead, the company’s shares are rising on heavy trading volume.
  • This could be due to its penny-stock nature.
VCNX Stock - Why Is Vaccinex (VCNX) Stock Up 67% Today?

Source: shutterstock.com/PhotobyTawat

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the clinical-stage biotechnology company.

Instead, it looks like today’s gains come from increased interest from investors. That brings with it heavy trading of VCNX stock. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge next to its daily average trading volume of only about 58,000 shares.

Investors looking for news about VCNX stock will note there have been no new press releases or U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings from the company recently. So what’s behind today’s rally?

It could be retail traders pumping the stock higher this morning. VCNX’s low trading volume, combined with its market capitalization of $29.43 and price below $1 per share, makes it ripe for manipulation.

To go along with that, the heavy trading volume and rally are taking place during pre-market hours. Yet again, penny stocks are often more volatile during this time as certain traders buy and sell their shares.

What Is VCNX All About?

Vaccinex is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating neurodegenerative diseases. It seeks to do so through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). This has it developing pepinemab to block SEMA4D. That could make it effective in treating Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

VCNX stock is up 67.3% as of Tuesday morning.

Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news are in the right place!

InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news on Tuesday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, as well as the latest on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) and a potential stock market crash. You can read up on that at the links below!

More Tuesday Stock Market News

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Biotech, Healthcare

Penny Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/02/why-is-vaccinex-vcnx-stock-up-56-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC