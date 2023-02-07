Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers to watch on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a takeover offer, and funding plans.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock is rocketing more than 59% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) shares are soaring over 35% on reports of a $10.5 billion takeover deal.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock is surging more than 33% with heavy pre-market trading volume.
- Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) shares are gaining over 27% after the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in Australia approved it.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) stock is increasing more than 20% after announcing a registered direct offering.
- SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares are climbing over 16% as an AI stock rally continues.
- LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) stock is rising more than 15% after debtholders exchanged $21 million for shares.
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares are getting an over 14% boost following news it will launch a ChatGPT rival.
- Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) stock is jumping close to 13% after getting approval from shareholders for its pre-funded warrants subscription agreement.
- Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares are up more than 12% despite a lack of news.
10 Top Losers
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is plummeting over 26% after revealing a plan to raise $1 billion.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares are diving nearly 25% after getting a Nasdaq delisting notice.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock is tumbling more than 24% with the release of its 2022 earnings report.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares are taking an over 20% beating without any news this morning.
- Holley (NYSE:HLLY) stock is falling more than 19% as its CEO departs and it posts preliminary Q4 earnings.
- AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) shares are dropping over 18% following its public debut.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) stock is decreasing more than 16% after announcing a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is retreating almost 15% following a rally yesterday.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares are sliding roughly 14% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report.
- Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% after Weiss Asset Management LP sold its stake in the company.
