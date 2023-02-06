Why Is Secoo Holding (SECO) Stock Up 128% Today?

Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is rocketing higher on Monday after the company revealed plans to use AI for its luxury-related businesses.
According to a press release, Secoo intends to conduct research and expansion into AIGC and ChatGPT-related technologies. The company wants to use this tech for “pre-sale customer communication and consultation.”
Secoo believes that it can increase its conversion rate of customers with the introduction of AI technology. This has it joining several other companies that are taking note of AI as a way to boost the performance of their businesses.
Monday’s SECO Stock Movement
Following Secoo AI announcement, the company’s shares started seeing heavy trading volume on Monday morning. As of this writing, more than 8 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge compared to its daily average trading volume of about 72,000 shares.
Secoo operates an e-commerce platform that sees its selling luxury goods in China. The company is the largest online retailer of luxury goods in the country. Even so, it’s stock is subject to volatility with a market cap of $11.87 million and a share price of $1.68 when markets closed on Friday.
SECO stock is up 127.7% as of Monday morning.
Investors looking for all of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about today! That includes this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers, as well as the latest news concerning Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock and 2023 market predictions. Investors can catch up on all that news at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
- WOLF Stock Alert: Wolfspeed Will Build Advanced Facility in Germany
- Stock Market Predictions: Will 2023 Be a Great Year for Stocks?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed