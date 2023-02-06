Why Are AI Stocks AI, BBAI, GFAI, SOUN Up Today?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks are rallying higher on Monday as investors continue to be on the future of the market.
AI has been of interest to traders lately with several companies announcing pushes into the space. That has investors excited as many believe the practical uses of AI could mean major money for corporations.
This started off a rally last week with several AI stocks gaining at that time. Today’s rally appears to be a continuation of that with several AI stocks heading higher today. There’s also more recent news that could explain to rally.
Among them is Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG) Google preparing a special AI presentation later this week. Investors will want to tune in on Wednesday for more details. We know the tech company is focusing on AI with a new startup and also wants to challenge ChatGPT.
Let’s get into the AI stocks climbing higher today below!
AI Stocks Up On Monday
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock starts us off today with a 5.6% gain this afternoon.
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) shares are next with the stock climbing 8.4%.
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock saw a rally this morning before giving up those gains later in the day.
- SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares are sitting nearly 27% higher as of this writing.
