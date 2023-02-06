“The #1 Tech Opportunity of the Decade”

On February 8th, Luke Lango is making his biggest call of 2023. He’s recommending technology (that you’ve likely never heard of) that could help 122 million people… And mint up to $3 trillion in wealth.

Wed, February 8 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Protocol Labs Layoffs 2023: What to Know as the Filecoin Creator Cuts Jobs

Protocol Labs is cutting 21% of jobs

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 6, 2023, 11:48 am EST
  • Protocol Labs layoffs have the company cutting 89 jobs.
  • That represents 21% of its workforce.
  • This comes amid a rough economy and crypto winter.
Protocol Labs Layoffs . A woman leaving an office with her things in a box.

Source: Stock-Asso / Shutterstock.com

Protocol Labs layoffs are a hot topic on Monday as the Filecoin (FIL-USD) creator reveals plans to cut jobs.

The Protocol Labs layoffs have the crypto company cutting its workforce by 21%, which is 89 jobs. This comes as the company deals with a crypto winter following the fallout and drama caused by the FTX crash late last year.

According to a blog post, the Protocol Labs layoffs affect employees across its PLGO teams. That includes those working at PL Corp, PL Member Services, Network Goods, PL Outercore, and PL Starfleet.

Juan Benet, CEO of Protocol Labs, said the following in a blog post.

“As you know, this has been an extremely challenging economic downturn, world-wide and especially in crypto. High inflation leading to high interest rates, low investment, and tougher markets have rocked companies and industries globally. The macro winter worsened crypto winter, making it more extreme and potentially longer than our industry expected.”

Protocol Labs Joins Layoffs Trend

While the crypto market has suffered, it’s far from the only one feeling the effects of the economy. We’ve seen quite a few layoffs in late 2022 and early 2023 as companies cut jobs. Tech companies are among those that have been hit especially hard by inflation and economic concerns.

Investors will want to keep reading for more of the latest layoffs news!

We’ve got all of the biggest layoffs stories traders will want to keep in mind on Monday! Among that is the details from layoffs at Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). You can read up on that at the links below!

More Layoffs News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/02/protocol-labs-layoffs-2023-what-to-know-as-the-filecoin-creator-cuts-jobs/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC