Why Is Arbe Robotics (ARBE) Stock Up 64% Today?

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the company this morning.
That includes no new press releases from Arbe Robotics. The 4D imaging radar company based out of Israel also hasn’t released any filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain the rally.
Instead, heavy trading explains why shares of ARBE stock are taking off today. As of this writing, more than 6 million shares have changed hands. That’s a massive jump from the daily average trading volume of about 57,000 shares.
What This Means for ARBE Stock
Investors will want to be careful about making an investment in ARBE stock right now. Today’s gains with heavy trading and no news are a red flag. That’s due to the possibility that shares could come crashing back down once the rally is over.
That’s likely to happen when traders consider ARBE to be a penny stock. The company’s shares have a low trading volume, making them easy to pump and dump despite Arbe’s market capitalization of $279.483 million being above the average penny stock.
ARBE stock is up 64.1% during pre-market trading on Tuesday.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about today! Among that is what has Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock rising, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of that news is ready at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Troika Media Group (TRKA) Stock Up 40% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- Tencent Layoffs 2023: Is TCEHY Gearing Up for More Job Cuts?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.