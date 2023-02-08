“The #1 Tech Opportunity of the Decade”

Why Is Aurora Mobile (JG) Stock Up 28% Today?

JG is adding AI to its services

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 8, 2023, 8:14 am EST
  • Aurora Mobile (JG) stock is rising alongside artificial intelligence (AI) news.
  • The company intends to incorporate ChatGPT into its services.
  • This has heavy trading sending its shares higher today.
Source: shutterstock.com/Peshkova

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock is on the rise Wednesday after the company announced its plans to add AI to its services.

A press release from the company reveals it intends to add ChatGPT to its JPush notification service. This will see the company utilize the tool in creating meaningful copy write and responses to users.

To go along with that, Aurora Mobile also intends to add ChatGPT to its SMS and email services. It believes this will enhance its Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings as it further incorporates AI into its business.

The Chinese marketing technology company included the following statement in its news release:

“With its developer-centric strategy, Aurora Mobile has always attached great importance to technological innovation thinking and the long-term value of technology and is closely monitoring the world’s technological trends.”

Why This Matters for JG Stock

AI has been a hot topic among traders these last couple of weeks. That’s resulted in just about any company making AI announcements seeing a boost to its price. With Aurora Mobile jumping on the bandwagon, it makes sense investors are seeing JG stock rally today.

As of this writing, more than 5 million shares of JG stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump from its daily average trading volume of about 57,000 shares. It also helps explain the 27.8% jump in price Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

