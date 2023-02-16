Why Is Boxed (BOXD) Stock Up 35% Today?

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock is gaining on Thursday despite a lack of news from the online wholesale retailer.
There have been no new press releases from Boxed that explain the stock’s rise this morning. On that same note, there aren’t any new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings that shed light on its rally.
Instead, investors can look to the heavy trading shares of BOXD stock are seeing today. As of this writing, more than 3.6 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, Boxed’s daily average trading volume is closer to about 2.2 million shares.
Investors will also keep in mind that BOXD is a penny stock. That comes from its market capitalization of $32.632 million and its low share price that’s less than a dollar. This means it’s more susceptible to volatility from heavy trading. That’s doubly true during pre-market hours.
What to Expect From BOXD Stock
While BOXD stock is rallying as investors buy shares today, there’s no telling how long that will last. Considering the lack of news, it’s incredibly likely traders will see shares of the company’s stock fall after the hype has died down. Keep that in mind before making an investment in the online retail company.
BOXD stock is up 34.6% as of Thursday morning.
