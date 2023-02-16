BREAKING: Louis Navellier Unveils $50,000 Income Initiative

What Louis has found could revolutionize the way Americans generate income — and give them the opportunity to earn 20 payouts worth $2,500 over the next year.

Thu, February 16 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Is Boxed (BOXD) Stock Up 35% Today?

Heavy trading is behind today's gains

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 16, 2023, 7:50 am EST
  • Boxed (BOXD) stock is gaining without any news on Thursday.
  • Instead, heavy trading is behind the company’s rally.
  • BOXD is easily manipulated due to its penny stock status.
BOXD Stock. A laptop is open to a marketplace and there is a small cart with boxes on the keyboard. online shopping.

Source: Natee Photo / Shutterstock

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock is gaining on Thursday despite a lack of news from the online wholesale retailer.

There have been no new press releases from Boxed that explain the stock’s rise this morning. On that same note, there aren’t any new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings that shed light on its rally.

Instead, investors can look to the heavy trading shares of BOXD stock are seeing today. As of this writing, more than 3.6 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, Boxed’s daily average trading volume is closer to about 2.2 million shares.

Investors will also keep in mind that BOXD is a penny stock. That comes from its market capitalization of $32.632 million and its low share price that’s less than a dollar. This means it’s more susceptible to volatility from heavy trading. That’s doubly true during pre-market hours.

What to Expect From BOXD Stock

While BOXD stock is rallying as investors buy shares today, there’s no telling how long that will last. Considering the lack of news, it’s incredibly likely traders will see shares of the company’s stock fall after the hype has died down. Keep that in mind before making an investment in the online retail company.

BOXD stock is up 34.6% as of Thursday morning.

There’s even more stock market news traders can sink their teeth into below!

We’re serving up all of the hottest stock market news investors need to know about on Thursday! Among that is why Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock is rising, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. You can read all that news at the following links!

More Thursday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. 

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/02/why-is-boxed-boxd-stock-up-35-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC