Why Is EBET (EBET) Stock Up 25% Today?

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) stock is taking off on Monday morning following insider buying and heavy trading volume today.
The latest news on EBET stock comes from a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Friday. In that filing, the company reported director Christopher Downs increasing his stake in the company.
This saw Downs acquiring 6,300 shares of EBET stock. There’s no purchase price for these shares as the director converted restricted stock units to obtain these shares. While the filing is from Friday, the conversion took place on Thursday.
Following this news, investors are seeing heavy trading of EBET stock today. As of this writing, more than 5 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a major jump from its daily average trading volume of about 2.2 million shares.
What Else Is Moving EBET Stock
Investors will also keep in mind that EBET’s main business is gambling. The company offers betting at casinos, as well as sports wagering. That’s worth noting as we just came out of Super Bowl weekend. It’s likely Super Bowl LVII taking place on Sunday increased interest in the sports betting company, which would help explain the increase in trading volume this morning.
EBET stock is up 24.5% as of Monday morning.
