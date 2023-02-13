Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers to keep a watch on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trial results, a bankruptcy filing, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) stock is rocketing more than 56% following insider buying on Friday and heavy trading today.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares are soaring close to 36% without any clear news this morning.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock is surging over 31% alongside heavy trading volume this morning.
- SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares are rising more than 23% after falling Friday on news of an investor decreasing their stake in the company.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) stock is gaining over 21% on Monday morning.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares are climbing more than 20% on no clear news this morning.
- ComSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) stock is increasing 20% following a reverse stock split on Friday.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares are jumping over 17% after revealing interim clinical trial data.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is getting a more than 15% boost on Monday morning.
- Jianzhi Education Tech (NASDAQ:JZ) shares are up nearly 14% today.
10 Top Losers
- G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) stock is plummeting over 39% alongside results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares are diving more than 26% following a bankruptcy filing.
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) stock is tumbling almost 16% after announcing an at-the-market offering.
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares are sliding over 14% after releasing study results on Friday.
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock is decreasing more than 10% following a rally last week.
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares are taking a 10% beating on Monday morning.
- Lixte Biotech (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock is falling over 9% after seeing a similar rally on Friday.
- Baosheng Media (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares are slipping more than 8% on Monday morning.
- Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) stock is dipping over 8% today.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares close our pre-market stock movers down more than 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.