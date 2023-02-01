Why Is Marin Software (MRIN) Stock Up 22% Today?

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is rising on Wednesday after announcing a new integration with Yahoo that enhances its services.
According to a press release, this integration allows brands to add Yahoo DSP campaigns within the MarinOne Platform. This allows advertisers to more easily manage, measure and optimize omnichannel campaigns.
The Yahoo DSP integration brings the company’s performance-driving programmatic tools to Marin Software. These can be used for ad campaigns that include video, mobile, desktop, connected TV, digital out-of-home, and more.
Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software, said the following about the agreement.
“Our goal is always to provide brands and their agencies with industry-leading technology to manage and optimize their digital marketing programs in a single platform, and give them a competitive edge in today’s digital marketplace. Working closely with Yahoo, we will be able to jointly develop even more innovative products that deliver on this goal.”
MRIN Stock Investor Reactions
Today’s news brings with it heavy trading of MRIN stock. As of this writing, more than 3 million shares of the stock have been traded. That’s a major increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 942,000 shares.
MRIN stock is up 21.5% as of Wednesday morning.
