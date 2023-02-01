Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another look at the biggest pre-market stock movers as we start off trading early on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, leadership changes, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock is rocketing close to 100% after rallying yesterday on a debt deal and Nasdaq compliance.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares are surging roughly 91% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is soaring more than 46% thanks to positive pre-clinical results.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are gaining nearly 32% after gaining a new integration with Yahoo.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) stock is increasing over 29% after recently reporting another quarter of growth.
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) shares are heading more than 29% higher after adding a new Chief Data Officer.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock is climbing over 21% after agreeing to a $17.2 million acquisition deal.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are jumping more than 16% alongside heavy early morning trading.
- TMC Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) stock is getting an over 15% boost this morning.
- Lionheart III (NASDAQ:LION) shares are up more than 15% following an update on a shareholder vote.
10 Top Losers
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock is plummeting more than 23% after rallying yesterday on a program update.
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares are diving over 19% after announcing bonuses for its executives.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock is tumbling more than 15% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares are taking an over 14% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock is dropping more than 13% after announcing leadership changes.
- Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) shares are falling over 12% following a major rally yesterday.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) stock is decreasing more than 11% after rallying on recent patent news.
- SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) shares are dipping over 11% on Wednesday morning.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) stock is sliding almost 11% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after rallying earlier this week.
