Why Is G Medical Innovations (GMVD) Stock Up 94% Today?

GMVD got a new patent notice today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 30, 2023, 8:14 am EST
  • G Medical Innovations (GMVD) stock is taking off on patent news.
  • The company got a new patent notice in the U.S.
  • It expects to receive this patent early next month.
G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) stock is on the rise Monday following an update from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This has G Medical Innovations receiving a patent issue notification from the USPTO. That covers the company’s monitoring products that are sold in the U.S. Specifically, this patent is titled “Method and System for Vital Signs Monitoring with Earpiece.”

G Medical Innovations notes that it’s currently developing monitoring products for multiple parts of the body. These allow for various options when doctors are selecting a monitoring option for patients.

G Medical Innovations is set to get this new patent on Feb. 7. 2023. This builds on the two patents the company received back in December 2022. This shows its growing strength in the monitoring market. The company currently holds six patents with four of those being in the U.S. and two in China. It also has three patents pending with the USPTO.

GMVD Stock Movement Today

Following the patent news, shares of GMVD stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading volume this morning. As of this writing, more than 3.5 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 398,000 shares.

GMVD stock is up 94.3% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

