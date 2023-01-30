Why Is G Medical Innovations (GMVD) Stock Up 94% Today?

G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) stock is on the rise Monday following an update from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
This has G Medical Innovations receiving a patent issue notification from the USPTO. That covers the company’s monitoring products that are sold in the U.S. Specifically, this patent is titled “Method and System for Vital Signs Monitoring with Earpiece.”
G Medical Innovations notes that it’s currently developing monitoring products for multiple parts of the body. These allow for various options when doctors are selecting a monitoring option for patients.
G Medical Innovations is set to get this new patent on Feb. 7. 2023. This builds on the two patents the company received back in December 2022. This shows its growing strength in the monitoring market. The company currently holds six patents with four of those being in the U.S. and two in China. It also has three patents pending with the USPTO.
GMVD Stock Movement Today
Following the patent news, shares of GMVD stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading volume this morning. As of this writing, more than 3.5 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 398,000 shares.
GMVD stock is up 94.3% as of Monday morning.
Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
We’ve got all of the most recent stock coverage traders need to know about on Monday! That includes this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers, as well as the latest news on Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock and the housing market. You can find all that news at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
- 5 Investors Betting Big on Lucid (LCID) Stock in 2023
- Housing Market Alert: Why So Many Americans Are Now Rent-Burdened
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.