Why Is VolitionRX (VNRX) Stock Down 17% Today?

VolitionRX (NYSEMKT:VNRX) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the company revealed a proposed public offering for its shares.
The big news here is VolitionRX planning a public offering of it VNRX stock. However, the company has only announced its intentions for the offering. It hasn’t revealed finer details, such as the price of the offering, or how many shares it will include.
One thing we do know is that it plans to offer an additional 15% of the total shares in the offering to its underwriter. Newbridge Securities Corporation is serving as the sole book-running manager of the offering.
Another detail that the company talks about is its plans for funds from the offering. VolitionRX intends to use the gross proceeds for “research and continued product development, clinical studies, product commercialization, working capital and other general corporate purposes.” That may also include strategic acquisitions.
Why VNRX Stock Is Falling
The fall of VNRX stock today makes sense as investors react to the public offering news. Shareholders typically aren’t fans of stock offerings for a couple of reasons. That includes the dilution of their stakes as new outstanding shares are introduced. These offerings are also often priced below market values, which is another negative for current shareholders.
VNRX stock is down 16.7% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.