Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting off the final trading day of the week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial data and even more news.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) stock is rocketing more than 126% after announcing a new immune-oncology program.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares are surging over 45% after announcing an agreement with Seychelles Imports.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is soaring more than 41% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares are rising over 21% after acquiring certain robot assets.
- Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock is increasing more than 20% alongside positive follow-up data from a clinical trial.
- Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT:TMQ) shares are climbing over 19% without any apparent news this morning.
- Universal Security (NYSEMKT:UUU) stock is heading more than 16% higher with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Lanvin (NYSE:LANV) shares are getting an over 13% boost after revealing preliminary 2022 revenue.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock is jumping more than 13% this morning.
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares are up close to 13% following FDA drug news.
10 Top Losers
- VolitionRX (NYSEMKT:VNRX) stock is diving over 18% after reviewing a proposed public share offering.
- Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares are tumbling more than 14% after an unexpected rally late on Thursday.
- Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) stock is taking an over 14% beating after rallying yesterday on clinical trial news.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares are falling more than 12% after jumping Thursday on FDA clearance.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) stock is decreasing nearly 12% on Friday morning.
- XP (NASDAQ:XP) shares are sliding over 10% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock is declining more than 10% this morning.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares are slipping over 10% after rallying on positive study data yesterday.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock is dipping more than 10% after a larger rally earlier this week.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.