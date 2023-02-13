Why Is Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) Stock Up 38% Today

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock is rising higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.
Instead, it looks like heavy trading is behind today’s gains. As of this writing, more than 8 million shares of VLON stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 4.7 million shares.
It’s also worth keeping in mind that VLON is a penny stock. That comes from its share price trading for less than $1, as well as its low market capitalization of $6.236 million. Both of these make it susceptible to volatility, especially during pre-market trading.
Other Recent VLON Stock News
Just because there’s no Vallon Pharmaceuticals news today doesn’t mean there isn’t other recent news to note. For example, the company provided an update on its planned merger with GRI Bio. That merger will have the combined company focusing on GRI Bio’s pipeline of NKT cell regulators.
Considering the recent update, as well as the low price of VLON stock, it makes sense the shares would see volatility in the following days. That could continue with further gains, or switch to losses, depending on how trading goes. That’s something to think about before considering a stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals.
VLON stock is up 38.4% as of Monday morning.
There’s even more stock market news traders need to know about on Monday! That includes why shares of EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) stock are rising, the biggest pre-market stock movers, this morning, and more. We’ve got all that ready to go at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is EBET (EBET) Stock Up 25% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
- Why You Should Ignore the Sports Betting Hype at This Year’s Super Bowl
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed