5 Investors Betting Big on First Citizens (FCNCA) Stock

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 27, 2023, 10:20 am EDT
  • First Citizens (FCNCA) stock is trending and soaring more than 40%.
  • The bank obtained a large portion of the assets of SVB Financial, which was shut down after a deposit run.
  • Among the top five owners of FCNCA stock are Blackrock (BLK), Vanguard, and State Street (STT).
Source: quiggyt4 / Shutterstock.com

First Citizens (NYSE:FCNCA) stock is trending and soaring more than 40% today on news that the FDIC has reached a deal with the bank to buy assets from SVB Financial. SVB, a California-based bank, was closed earlier this month after many depositors rushed to withdraw their money from it. That bank run resulted in the FDIC stepping in and temporarily taking over SVB.

First Citizens’ Deal With the FDIC

First Citizens will obtain SVB’s “deposits, loans and branches,” The Wall Street Journal reported. First Citizens bought “about $72 billion of SVB’s loans at a discount of $16.5 billion,” the newspaper added. Further, the FDIC will receive part of the gains on a portion of the commercial loans and compensate FCNCA for any losses on them.

Additionally, under the deal, the FDIC may receive up to $500 million based on the appreciation of FCNCA stock.

The Top Five Owners of FCNCA Stock

Here are the top five holders of First Citizens shares as of the end of last year:

  • Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) had 1.6 million shares and an 11.95% stake.
  • Vanguard had 998,400 shares and a 7.4% stake.
  • UK-based Egerton Capital had 710,380 shares and a 5.26% stake.
  • State Street (NYSE:STT) had 310,300 shares and a 2.45% stake.
  • Alua Capital had 309,600 shares and a 2.3% stake.

Background on First Citizens

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, First Citizens Bank was founded in 1898. It had over 10,300 employees before today’s deal and a market capitalization of $8.42 billion.

Before today’s trading, FCNCA stock had sunk 21.4% over the last month but had risen 3.5% over the previous five trading days.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

