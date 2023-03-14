Bitcoin Price Predictions: Where Will Bank Rout Take the BTC Crypto?

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among traders on Tuesday as they search for alternatives following the bank stock crash.
Following the fallout of bank stocks over the weekend, investors are rushing back to crypto. That’s resulted in a rally that’s sent several cryptos higher today. Among them is crypto market leader Bitcoin.
BTC was able to surpass $26,000 per token this morning, which hasn’t happened since June 2022. This has traders wondering if the crypto winter is finally over and it’s time to take a stake in digital assets once more.
Let s get into that with a breakdown of the latest Bitcoin price predictions investors will want to keep in mind this year.
Bitcoin Price Predictions
- DigitalCoinPrice starts off our predictions with an average estimate of $51,769.05 for 2023.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list, as the source holds a one-year price forecast of $5,959.016 for the token.
- Gov Capital closes out our Bitcoin price predictions with a one-year estimate of $57,689.363383495 for the crypto.
Investors will note that these Bitcoin price predictions are mostly positive. Especially compared to the crypto’s current price of $25,905.93 on Tuesday morning. Traders will also keep in mind that BTC is up 6.7% over the prior 24-hour period as of this writing.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.