Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the Banking Crisis Take the ADA Crypto?

Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Wednesday as the crypto rallies alongside the banking crisis.
With investors losing confidence in banks, many are turning to crypto instead. This has several cryptos, including ADA, rallying higher lately. That follows gains seen last week by market leader Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
Adding to this, whales — those already holding large amounts of ADA — are reportedly grabbing even more. That’s another reason investors are picking up additional coins as the enthusiasm of these whales spreads.
Keeping all of this in mind, some investors are wondering what the future holds for Cardano. We’re covering that below with a dive into the latest price predictions traders need to know about for the ADA crypto.
Cardano Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our coverage of ADA today with a one-year price estimate of about $1.48 for the coin as of this writing.
- Next up, WalletInvestor has a one-year price forecast of $0.0234 for the crypto.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Cardano price predictions with an average 2023 estimate of 80 cents.
How do these Cardano price predictions stack up? Overall, things are looking good for the crypto compared to its current value of 38 cents per coin. Investors will also note that ADA is up 8% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.