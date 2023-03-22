SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the Banking Crisis Take the ADA Crypto?

ADA may see further gains in 2023

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 22, 2023, 11:15 am EDT
  • Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are heating up as the banking crisis continues.
  • This has whales increasing their positions in ADA.
  • That could mean more gains for the crypto over the next year.
Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Wednesday as the crypto rallies alongside the banking crisis.

With investors losing confidence in banks, many are turning to crypto instead. This has several cryptos, including ADA, rallying higher lately. That follows gains seen last week by market leader Bitcoin (BTC-USD).

Adding to this, whales — those already holding large amounts of ADA — are reportedly grabbing even more. That’s another reason investors are picking up additional coins as the enthusiasm of these whales spreads.

Keeping all of this in mind, some investors are wondering what the future holds for Cardano. We’re covering that below with a dive into the latest price predictions traders need to know about for the ADA crypto.

Cardano Price Predictions

How do these Cardano price predictions stack up? Overall, things are looking good for the crypto compared to its current value of 38 cents per coin. Investors will also note that ADA is up 8% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.

