Dear FFIE Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 30

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock fans will want to mark their calendars for March 30 as the company prepares to start EV production.
Faraday Future once again says it plans to start production of its FF 91 Futurist SUV at the end of March. The company has promised this in the past and further confirmation has investors excited about the event.
However, there could be a couple of hiccups that prevent production from starting on time. That includes the company requiring additional funding from investors, as well as suppliers getting the parts it needs in a timely manner.
The FF 91 Futurist SUV is set to be built at the company’s plant in Hanford, Calif. If all goes well, the first of these EVs will finish production in early April. That would allow the company to deliver them by the end of that month.
What This Means For FFIE Stock
With this news, investors will want to keep an eye on FFIE stock when March 30 rolls around. It could be a major catalyst from the company if it makes a production announcement. Granted, the type of news announced could be positive or negative for the shares.
FFIE stock is up 5.1% as of Thursday morning and is up 97.6% year-to-date.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.