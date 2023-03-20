Dear NVDA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 21

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is on the move Monday as investors prepare for the launch of the company’s GTC conference tomorrow.
The conference kicks off on March 21 with a keynote address from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. A big focus of his keynote presentation will be the growth of AI and what it means for various industries around the world.
That has investors excited as AI has been a hot topic among them these last few weeks. This came about with the increasing interest in chatbot ChatGPT. Since then, investors have been latching onto companies invested in the AI market.
Traders that want to keep up with what could boost NVDA higher will want to tune into tomorrow’s presentation. The keynote is set to start at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will be live-streamed on the Nvidia YouTube channel.
More GTC Conference Details
While the keynote presentation tomorrow is the main course investors are waiting for, there’s more than just that. The GTC conference will continue through March 23 with more updates for fans of the tech company. Investors can check out the full schedule of the conference, and help plan which events to watch, at this link.
NVDA stock is up slightly as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.