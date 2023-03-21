META Stock Price Prediction: Can Meta Platforms Really Hit $250?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is worth checking on Tuesday as investors react to a new bullish rating and price target for shares.
Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak is behind today’s META stock news. Nowak upgraded the company’s shares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. For comparison, the analyst consensus rating for META is a “moderate buy” based on 49 opinions.
To go along with this news, Nowak increased his price target for Meta Platforms shares from $190 to $250. That represents a roughly 26.4% upside compared to Monday’s closing price. The new target is also above the consensus price target of $211.19 per share.
Why the Bullish META Stock Stance?
The Morgan Stanley analyst gave the following argument for META stock in a note to clients obtained by CNBC:
“We are taking a more conservative approach with forward ad growth and if the consumer does weaken, we think META is better positioned than GOOGL (which hasn’t reduced costs as aggressively) and AMZN (where retail profitability improvement is partially predicated on growing consumer spend and macro uncertainty could push out the AWS growth improvements).”
Following today’s upgrade, shares of META stock are up 1.1% as of this morning. The company’s shares are also currently up 60.4% since the start of the year.
