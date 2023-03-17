SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

MMAT Stock Alert: Meta Materials Delays 10-K Filing

Here's what investors are watching with Meta Materials today

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 17, 2023, 2:04 pm EDT
  • Meta Materials (MMAT) stock is rising despite the company announcing a delay with its earnings filing.
  • The company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022 earnings report, previously scheduled for today, will now be released later this month.
  • Investors appear to be brushing off this news, given Meta Materials’ rationale for the decision.
A prototype of a nanostructured metamaterial in a lab setting.
Source: Shutterstock

One of the more intriguing movers in today’s market that investors are watching is Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT). Currently, MMAT stock is up approximately 2% on the day, despite some rather bearish news that the company shared yesterday.

Specifically, this high-performance functional materials company announced plans to reschedule its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results for later this month. Previously, the company had expected to release the results today. Apparently, this change was made “to allow META the time required to complete the complex accounting analysis required for its Form 10-K filing related to the Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. share distribution completed on December 14, 2022, and the resulting deconsolidation of the Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. assets and liabilities.”

That’s a mouthful. Let’s dive into what investors should make of this announcement, given today’s surge in MMAT stock.

MMAT Stock Rises, Despite Rescheduling Earnings Call

Right now, the market appears to be viewing this earnings delay as a nothingburger. Normally, when a company delays a specific filing — especially an earnings release — the market gets jittery. And considering today’s rather negative price action in most sectors, that shouldn’t bode well for MMAT stock.

That said, the company did provide a reasonable rationale for delaying the filing. The company’s de-consolidation of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons assets and liabilities isn’t likely to be an easy accounting exercise. Thus, investors will simply have to wait to see how this all shapes up.

Meta Materials has remained highly volatile this past year and been on a significant downtrend of late. If earnings come out better than expected, however, there may be some significant upside with this name.

That appears to be what the market is pricing in with beaten-down MMAT stock today.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Technology

Meme Stocks, Penny Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/03/mmat-stock-alert-meta-materials-delays-10-k-filing/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC