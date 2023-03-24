NIR Stock: 10 Things to Know as Near Intelligence Starts Trading

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) stock is a hot topic among traders on Friday as the company’s shares just started trading today!
Near Intelligence shares are trading on the Nasdaq after the company completed its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. This saw the company combine with KludeIn I Acquisition yesterday.
Following the SPAC merger, shares of NIR stock started trading publicly today. Let’s get into everything investors need to know about the company before considering a stake in it.
What to Know About NIR Stock
- Near Intelligence is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that operates the Near platform.
- This is a data intelligence platform that holds information on “people, places and products.”
- That platform contains an “estimated 1.6 billion unique user IDs and 70 million points of interests, in more than 44 countries.”
- With this info, Near provides brands with marketing and operational intelligence on consumer habits.
- Investors interested in how NIR stock will perform now that shares are public won’t have to wait long.
- The company is planning to hold a conference call and release its latest earnings report on March 28.
- The results will give interested investors a good look at the now-public company’s financials.
- Near Intelligence was founded in 2012 and has headquarters in Los Angeles.
- The company also has “offices in Silicon Valley, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.”
- Anil Mathews leads Near Intelligence as the founder and CEO of the company.
