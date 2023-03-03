Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting Friday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to keep an eye on!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, an FDA update, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock is rocketing more than 81% with heavy trading following insider buying.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares are surging over 54% after going public this week.
- Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) stock is soaring more than 48% as artificial intelligence (AI) stocks rally today.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares are climbing over 19% after beating earnings estimates for Q4.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock is gaining more than 18% after revealing details of an upcoming shareholder meeting.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares are rising over 16% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Aspen (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock is increasing 15% on Friday morning.
- Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) shares are getting an almost 13% boost alongside strong Q4 earnings.
- SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock is jumping close to 12% as it rallies alongside other AI stocks today.
- Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares are up over 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) stock is plummeting nearly 31% after being denied Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 treatment.
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) shares are diving more than 19% as shares continue to retreat from a rally earlier this week.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is tumbling over 18% following a rally yesterday.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares are taking an almost 18% beating after announcing a $6 million private placement.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock is sliding more than 17% after announcing an underwritten public offering.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares are falling over 12% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) stock is dropping more than 11% without any clear news this morning.
- Wag Group (NASDAQ:PET) shares are decreasing by over 10% today.
- ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) stock is slipping about 10% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:TMBR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% following a new investor presentation.
