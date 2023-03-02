Why Is Biophytis (BPTS) Stock Up 42% Today?

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday after the company signed a master service agreement with Intsel Chimos.
With this agreement, Intsel Chimos will become the Pharmaceutical Operator/Exploitant in France for Sarconeos. This is in context to the early access program application for the treatment of severe forms of COVID-19.
Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis, said the following about today’s news.
“Biophytis is part of a very small group of biotechs that have succeeded in developing a treatment that has demonstrated its efficacy in the treatment of severe forms of Covid-19, and now needs to make it available as soon as possible in Europe, the United States and the rest of the world.”
How This Affects BPTS Stock
With this news, Biophytis is opening itself up to bringing its Covid-19 treatment to more areas. That could be a boon for the company as countries continue to deal with new strains of the disease spreading.
It’s also resulted in heavy trading for BPTS stock today. As of this writing, more than 4.5 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump compared to its daily average trading volume of about 609,000 shares.
BPTS stock is up 42% in pre-market trading on Thursday.
