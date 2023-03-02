Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all the latest news for Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are heavy trading volume, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news at the following links!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is rocketing close to 62% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares are surging more than 44 % with heavy trading today.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is soaring over 32% as it sees heavy early morning trading on Thursday.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares are rising nearly 16% with the release of a positive earnings report.
- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) stock is getting a more than 15% boost after beating estimates in its latest earnings report.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares are climbing over 14% without any news today.
- Recruiter.Com (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock is increasing more than 14% on no clear news this morning.
- Macy’s (NYSE:M) shares are gaining over 12% with the release of its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) stock is jumping more than 11% in early morning trading today.
- Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) shares are up over 11% today.
10 Top Losers
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock is plummeting more than 31% after failing to file its annual report in time.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares are diving over 26% after releasing results for Q4 2022.
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) stock is tumbling more than 17% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares are taking an over 16% beating following a rally yesterday.
- Lionheart III (NASDAQ:LION) stock is retreating more than 14% as it continues negative movement.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares are decreasing almost 14% after Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) hinted its next car will reduce silicone-carbide use.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) stock is dropping over 13% on Thursday morning.
- Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) shares are slipping more than 13% after announcing a registered direct offering.
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) stock is dipping over 13% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- MP Materials (NYSE:MP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% alongside Tesla’s new electric vehicle (EV) news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.