Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back and get ready for another day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Banks stocks are a big mover today as recent news concerning assets and loans have investors exciated.
Let’s get into that news at the links below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) stock is rocketing more than 36% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares are soaring over 31% on reports of an expanded emergency loan program from the Federal Reserve.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock is surging 25% without any news this morning.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares are rising more than 24% as it plans to acquire assets from Silicon Valley Bank.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock is increasing over 18% alongside other bank stocks today.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares are gaining more than 18% on Monday morning.
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock is getting an over 18% boost on news of an acquisition deal.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares are heading close to 17% higher ahead of a business update this week.
- Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) stock is jumping more than 14% after getting a buyout offer.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares are up over 12% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock is diving more than 20% following news one of its patents isn’t valid.
- Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) shares are tumbling over 14% following its recent public debut.
- DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) stock is sliding more than 14% following an update on its business combination.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares are taking an over 12% beating on Monday morning.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock is falling more than 12% with no clear news.
- Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares are decreasing over 11% following a rally on Friday.
- Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) stock is dropping more than 11% as it seeks an asset sale through a bankruptcy filing.
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares are slipping over 10% after missing estimates in Q4.
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is dipping almost 10% without any recent news.
- Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% after a Friday rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.