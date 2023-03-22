Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

The biggest pre-market stock movers are making waves on Wednesday with huge gainers and losers this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are funding deals, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) stock is rocketing more than 62% on reports of a $200 million funding deal.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares are surging over 43% after posting a profit in its latest earnings report.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock is soaring more than 25% after closing on $55 million of additional liquidity.
- MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV) shares are increasing over 22% without any clear news on Wednesday morning.
- Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) stock is gaining more than 21% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares are rising 21% on no apparent news today.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock is heading over 20% higher on Wednesday morning.
- Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares are getting a more than 18% boost today.
- Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) stock is jumping over 18% with the release of its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) shares are up more than 16% as of this writing.
10 Top Losers
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock is diving over 14% following a rally yesterday.
- WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) shares are tumbling more than 12% after selling its Gray Matters subsidiary.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock is taking an over 9% beating without news this morning.
- Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) shares are falling more than 9% after rallying on Tuesday.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock is sliding over 8% as it continues to fall on delisting plans.
- Impac Mortgage (NYSEMKT:IMH) shares are dropping close to 8% on Wednesday morning.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is decreasing more than 7% after rallying yesterday.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares are slipping over 7% after going public last week.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock is dipping more than 7% after rallying yesterday on patent news.
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 7%.
