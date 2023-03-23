Walmart Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest WMT Job Cuts

Amid a rather bullish rally in the overall stock market today, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is increasingly in focus. That’s because the world’s largest retailer by employee count is the latest to announce additional job cuts. These Walmart layoffs will reportedly affect “hundreds” of employees across five warehouse locations.
Notably, these locations in Pedricktown, New Jersey; Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are all e-commerce fulfillment centers. Thus, Walmart appears to be rethinking its existing online and in-person model.
This round of job cuts also comes with an announcement that the company will be pushing for greater automation in its warehouses. So-called “next generation” fulfillment centers are the future Walmart is hoping for, as growth in its e-commerce business slows from its pandemic boom.
With all that said, let’s dive into what investors should make of these Walmart layoffs today.
WMT Stock Higher on News of Walmart Layoffs
Walmart is one of many retailers in cost-cutting mode. In fact, across many sectors of the economy, job cuts have become increasingly viewed as a positive by investors. Accordingly, many companies are seizing the opportunity to streamline operations, and experience a near-term stock price boost in the process.
Walmart’s operational streamlining at its warehouses does appear to be a longer-term move. The investment Walmart will be making in its automation efforts may exceed the cost savings from its job cuts, at least in the near term. That said, the company is hoping to become a much leaner and more efficient operator, perhaps adding additional automation to its other key warehouses over time.
For now, Walmart’s defensive positioning in its lower-priced categories bodes well for long-term investors looking to battle uncertainty. These job cuts simply appear to make the story more compelling for investors today.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.