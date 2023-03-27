Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today, and it’s thanks to investors celebrating recent positive news concerning the banking crisis.
First off, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) has revealed a deal for the assets belonging to failed Silicon Valley Bank. That will see First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) acquire a large portion of the company’s assets.
Doing so is good news for FCNCA stock as it nearly doubles the assets held by the company. It’s also a win for U.S. stocks as it keeps Silicon Valley Bank’s assets in U.S. receivership. This is one of the reasons bank stocks are climbing higher today.
In addition to that, there’s talk that the Federal Reserve might expand the Bank Term Funding Program. This is a lending program created earlier this month to assist banks suffering from the recent crisis. The possibility of a greater expansion has bank stocks rallying on Monday, which is pushing stocks up today.
Stock Indices Up on Monday
- The Dow Jones is up 0.37% as of Monday morning.
- The S&P 500 is rising 0.17% as of this writing.
- The Small Cap 2000 is climbing 1.41% on Monday.
Outside of these three climbing higher, there’s also the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 VIX. These are down 0.2% and 0.55%, respectively.
