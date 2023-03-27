Dear WMT Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 4

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stock is a hot topic among traders on Monday as they prepare for the company’s upcoming 2023 Investment Community Meeting.
The retail giant intends to hold its annual investor day event on April 4. It will kick off at 5:00 p.m. and is set to last through April 5. That means traders will want to keep an eye on WMT stock those days to see the effects of the meeting.
With this meeting just around the corner, one analyst is weighing in on WMT stock today. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane reiterated a “buy” rating for the company’s shares today. She notes that investors have seen strong movements in the company’s shares during its prior investor day events.
What Could Move WMT Stock
McShane said the following in a note to clients obtained by StreetInsider:
“Specifically, we are looking for details on ecommerce, Walmart Connect, Walmart+, grocery, home & apparel, health & wellness, the supply chain, and capital allocation.”
It’s not just McShane that has a positive view of WMT stock ahead of the meeting. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman shares a similar opinion, believing the event could be a catalyst for Walmart shares.
WMT stock is up 1.3% as of Monday morning. That comes as some 2 million shares of the stock change hands. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is closer to 6.3 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.