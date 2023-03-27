Why Is Near Intelligence (NIR) Stock Down 17% Today?

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) stock is on the move Monday as the company’s shares continue to fluctuate following its public debut.
Near Intelligence went public last week when it combined with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Kludein I Acquisition. The merger was completed on Thursday with shares of the company’s stock starting to trade on Friday.
During its first day of trading, shares of NIR stock rose roughly 12%. However, today’s movement has the company more than giving up the gains it made during its public debut. It’s worth noting investors often see volatility in a stock shortly after it goes public.
In the case of NIR stock, it’s taking a 17.3% beating as of Monday morning. That comes alongside some 20,000 shares changing hands. That’s not much compared to its prior daily trading volume of around 77,000 shares.
What Is Near Intelligence?
Near Intelligence is a data intelligence company focused on its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. This has it offering up information on consumers to companies to help them better curate customer experiences.
Investors will want to keep an eye on NIR stock this week. The company is set to release its first earnings report after going public on Tuesday. That should give traders a strong grasp of its financial position.
