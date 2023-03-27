Why Is First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Up 29% Today?

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stock is on the rise Monday as investors react to a couple of positive pieces of news.
The first reason shareholders of FRC are in high spirits today has to do with the Federal Reverse. There’s been talk that regulators could introduce an expansion for the emergency lending program.
If this happens, it would open up troubled banks to take out more loans from the government to fend off the banking crisis. That could be a boon to First Republic Bank, which is among the banks that have been hit hard by the current banking problems.
Investors in FRC stock will also note that First Republic Bank has already boosted its liquidity with loans from the government and other banks. So far, the troubled bank has pulled in an additional $70 million in funding.
SIVB Deal Has Bank Stocks Rising
Secondly, FRC stock is gaining alongside other bank stocks today. This follows news that First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has agreed to acquire assets from Silicon Valley Bank. Silicon Valley Bank is the bank that failed and kicked off the current crisis.
First Citizens BancShares notes that its assets following the deal would almost double. The saving of these assets by another bank is helping ease concerns investors in bank stocks have dealt with lately.
FRC stock is included, with today’s two pieces of news sending shares 29% higher!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.